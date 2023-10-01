NO-VA Athleisure Decodes Activewear Trends For Fall

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)

Dubai, UAE: Get into the spirit of the new season with Emirati brand, NO-VA Athleisure's new collection that calls for a change. Engineered to fit a range of activities from high intensity to lounging moments, these pieces allow you to effortlessly focus on your favourite exercise or leisure activity.

Bader Al Ghaith, Founder of the homegrown brand, NO-VA Athleisure breaks down the latest athleisure trends for the season ahead:

Modern Minimalism:

NO-VA embraces the“less is more” approach to activewear by focusing on clean lines, neutral colours and simplicity. Think monochromatic outfits with subtle pops of colour, classic staples and timeless aesthetics.

Trendy Silhouettes:

With unique necklines such as one-shoulder and cross-back sports bras to versatile sports bras that help minimize your back pain and improve posture, NO-VA Athleisure's latest collection will keep you supported through your toughest workouts.





Eco-fabrics:

No-Va's latest collection features sustainable leggings and tights designed with mesh ventilation panels for improved breathability. The ergonomic seam positions and shaped front panel provides the freedom of movement, while the inner leg gusset offers unparalleled support.

NO-VA's AW23 collection masterfully blends functionality and style. Perfect for easing back into the new season, the versatile pieces blur the line between athletic, loungewear and everyday wardrobe essentials, making it easy to become a part of your everyday lifestyle.