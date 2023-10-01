BIG REVEAL: AZIZI DEVELOPMENTS LAUNCHES AZIZI VENICE IN DUBAI SOUTH

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)

The AED 30 billion high-end mixed-use desert oasis community, which will feature over 30,000 residential units, including 100 mid-rise apartment complexes and more than 400 luxury villas and mansions, will be set entirely within one of the largest crystal-blue water lagoons in the world.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has just revealed its plans for Azizi Venice, its venetian-inspired luxury waterfront lifestyle community, set entirely within a swimmable crystal-blue water lagoon, in the rapidly growing Dubai South. The big reveal took place on Wednesday, the 27th of September at an extravagant launch event hosted in the renowned Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk that saw over 10,000 attendees and performances from the likes of Nancy Ajram.

Among its highlights, the community, which will boast 24 million square feet of GFA on a highly coveted 15-million-square-foot plot of land, will also feature a luxurious temperature-controlled pedestrianised boulevard and Dubai's second opera, among a wide range of other very unique, lifestyle-enhancing amenities. The world-renowned multi-disciplinary design firm AE7 serves as the consultant for Azizi Venice.

Azizi is taking on the role as the master developer, in charge of constructing the buildings, roads and all infrastructure of the large-sized, approximately 30-billion-dirham mixed-use development that will comprise more than 30,000 residential units, spread over approximately 100 apartment complexes, as well as over 400 luxury villas and mansions.

Azizi Venice is distinguished by its enormous crystal-blue water lagoon, with multiple beaches, which surrounds all of its condominium buildings, villas, and mansions, as well as its extensive leisure, retail, and commercial space. The turquoise, desalinated, and filtered waters will be framed by beach-like shores, an 8 km-long cycling and jogging track, yoga and sports facilities, and a promenade with a vast variety of artisan eateries and boutiques.

The community will also be complemented by lush, dense, and beautifully manicured greenery throughout.

At the heart of Azizi Venice lies its luxurious pedestrian-friendly boulevard, which will be open-air in the winter and glass-covered in the summer to ensure a temperature-controlled space with year-round activity and visitors. Lined with three-storey buildings planned to host the world's top retailers and brands, nightlife, and entertainment options, as well as eateries that represent a vast number of countries from across the world, Azizi Boulevard will represent a new and unique point of interest on Dubai's map of outstanding sights.

Another major attraction to be developed within Azizi Venice is Azizi Opera. Located at the heart of the boulevard, and built to the highest, most contemporary standards in design and architecture, Azizi Opera will become one of the most notable venues for cultural and community events in Dubai.

A prime tourist attraction and high-end local hotspot, Azizi Venice is planned to welcome over 30,000 visitors on a daily basis. The opulent community will have its very own two Azizi-owned and operated five-star hotels at the entrances of the community, as well as one boutique hotel located on an island in the middle of the lagoon. A large number of underground parking spaces will be constructed to grant tens of thousands of daily visitors easy access to Azizi Boulevard and Azizi Opera.

On the occasion of the announcement, Mr. Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, commented:“Azizi Venice will truly be a one-of-a-kind community and destination – not just for Dubai but across the Middle East region. I am very pleased to be introducing Azizi Venice in Dubai. This community will become a wonderful home for around 80,000 residents and a fantastic tourist attraction for around 30,000 visitors daily.”

“I love Dubai and it is a great honour for us at Azizi Developments to be able to contribute to the realisation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enrich the lives of the millions of people from around the world who are now calling Dubai their home”, Mr Azizi added.

Azizi Venice will feature its own full-service hospital, kindergarten, schools for grades 1 to high school, and a 4 km-long aesthetically designed and landscaped main road that will be flanked by additional eatery and shopping options. Moreover, the community will have a strong focus on children, with a wide range of amenities being designed specifically for them, and there being numerous safe areas where they can roam and play freely. The community will boast several stunning lighting features on building façades and beyond, as well as musical and dancing water fountains that will add a festive night-time feel to the lagoon, the boulevard, and the opera. Further to this, Azizi Boulevard and the community as a whole will be extravagantly decorated in theme for each season, holiday, and festivity of the year, further adding to its popularity as one of the most interesting attractions to visit in the UAE.

Azizi Venice, which will be part of Dubai South's prestigious Golf District, is strategically positioned in the emirate's growth corridor, with Dubai speedily expanding towards the south. Situated alongside Emirates Road (E611), built to link the emirates together while also providing convenient access points to Dubai's other major highways and various points of interest, the plot of land is among the best connected in the southern part of the emirate.

With just a five-minute drive to the Al Maktoum International Airport, also known as Dubai World Central DWC, and few minutes away from the VIP Terminal, but without any air traffic above it, the land is outstandingly well positioned for a luxury community to be developed.

Azizi Developments' Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments:

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi's residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has approximately 10,000 units under construction that are to be delivered by 2025, and an additional 31,000+ units in planning, worth several billion US dollars, that are projected to be delivered between 2025 and 2028. The company is renowned for developing the UAE's second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai's key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.