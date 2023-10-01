Dubai Municipality Organizes 38 Forums For Customers Since The Beginning Of 2023

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)

The events contribute towards enhancing direct communication with clients and improving their happiness and quality of life.

Dubai Municipality organized 38 diverse customer forums since the beginning of 2023, during which 528 clients from 51 specializations and subsectors attended out of a total of 60 categories in the client portfolio. An overall 189 outputs and proposals for improvement opportunities were monitored during the event. The Municipality aims to promote direct communication with all categories of clients at the Emirate level through these forums, with the goal of discussing their needs, identifying their requirements, and positively considering their observations in order to provide them with the highest standards of happiness, well-being, and quality of life.

Manal Bin Yaroof, Director of Customer Happiness Department at Dubai Municipality, said:“Customer forums are outreach programs organized in a joint open session by the Municipality. These forums gather leaders from senior, executive, and customers to exchange ideas and discuss issues related to their area of expertise with the relevant municipal administration to monitor fields of progress. New services are occasionally offered, or updated procedures for specific services are announced, all with the goal of improving and developing proactive and integrated services that match the goals and expectations of the municipality's clientele.”

The Municipality organizes outreach programs with clients based on their needs and the requirements of the internal and external environment, further streamlining the application of communication initiatives in ways that are adapted to the circumstances and being flexible, while further achieving the desired goal. Audio sessions have been held in the presence of H.E. Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, along with attendance meetings, virtual meetings, and focus groups, as well as initiatives such as 'Leader in the Call Center' and 'Leader in the Field”.

Clients' meetings with Dubai Municipality revolved around 60 categories of targets, representing all segments of society. These segments include; UAE citizens, residents, and visitors, economic, industrial, agricultural, tourism, recreational, and cultural sectors, event owners, food establishments, consulting engineering offices, construction and real estate development companies, and waste, recycling, and sanitation.