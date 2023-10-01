Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of China


10/1/2023 2:24:07 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to President of the People's Republic of China HE Xi Jinping on the occasion of his country's National Day.

