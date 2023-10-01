Moist Air Mass Brings Temps Drop In Kingdom

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct.1 (Petra) -- Jordan on Sunday is forecast to experience the influence of humid and moderately warm air mass, resulting in a decrease in temperatures. Moderate autumn weather prevails in most regions, while relatively hot conditions persist in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.According to a report from the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), various cloud formations can be observed at different altitudes, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds that occasionally strengthen.Looking ahead to the next three days, the weather will be partly cloudy and pleasant in much of the country, with relatively hot conditions continuing in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.There is a possibility of scattered light rain showers in parts of the northern and central regions, while winds will be northwesterly moderate, occasionally becoming stronger.Today's peak temperatures will be between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 17 or even 12C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have sweltering weather, with highs of 36C and lows of 22C.