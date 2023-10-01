Azerbaijan Begins Provision Of Appropriate Medical Services In Khankendi

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The Provisional
Management Center under the Coordination Headquarters for
addressing the issues in a centralized manner in the liberated
territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan has started providing
appropriate medical services in the city of Khankendi, Trend reports with reference
to the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan.
Specialized medical personnel, including various medical
specialists, 7 ambulances and an emergency medical brigade with the
participation of the responsible persons of the healthcare
institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan were dispatched to
Khankendi.
It is planned to take the next appropriate steps after assessing
the current medical and sanitary-epidemiological situation of the
population in Khankendi.
