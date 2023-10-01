Ukraine's Aviation Launches Eight Strikes On Enemy Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched 17 strikes on enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters and eight strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published on Facebook .

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold defense in the east and south of Ukraine, carry out offensive operations in Melitopol direction and offensive actions in Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, and gain a foothold on the achieved lines," the report reads.

According to the General Staff data, 38 combat engagements took place over the past 24 hours. In total, the enemy launched eight missile strikes, 99 airstrikes, 45 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian objects.

Also, the Russian Federation launched another attack on Ukraine by using about 40 Iranian Shahed-136/131 combat UAVs from the south. The air defense forces and means destroyed 30 Shahed drones in Odesa, Mykolaiv and Vinnytsia regions. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, civilians were killed and injured, private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure objects were destroyed and damaged.

The following areas were hit by airstrikes: Halahanivka in Chernihiv region; Novoselivske, Nevske, Novoliubivka, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Terny, Zarichne, Siversk, Spirne, Vesele, Kostiantynivka, Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka, New York, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, Novomykhaylivka, Prechystivka, Urozhayne, Staromayorske in Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Novoandriyivka in Zaporizhzhia region; Mykolayivka in Kherson region.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the North operational-strategic group of troops in Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in border areas, conducts active subversive activities to prevent the redeployment of our troops to threatening directions and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops in Kupyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In Bakhmut direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the area of Klishchiyivka.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops in Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the area of Avdiyivka in Donetsk region and to improve the tactical position in the area of Novoselivka and east of Stepove. The enemy carried out more than 10 unsuccessful attacks near Maryinka in Donetsk region.

In Shakhtarske direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the area of Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia region and to improve the tactical position in the area west of Verbove.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in Melitopol direction, offensive (assault) actions in Bakhmut direction, inflicting manpower and equipment losses on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational-strategic group of troops in Kherson direction, the defense forces conduct a counter-battery fight, destroy depots and inflict damage on the enemy's rear.

