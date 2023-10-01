Pakistan’s bombing victim family member says 'It was like doomsday' for them

(MENAFN) "It was like a doomsday for the entire family," commented Ayaz Ahmed following going back from the funeral of his cousin, his two sons, as well as a nephew in the Mastung area of Pakistan's Balochistan region, which was hit by Friday's blasting on an Islamic religious meeting that caused death to more than 50 citizens.



Many of his relatives were joining the birthday celebration of Prophet Muhammad, the final and mightiest prophet in Islam, when the huge bombing trembled him even at his house on Friday afternoon, Ayaz informed a Turkish news agency in a phone call on Saturday.



He stated that he hurried to the place close to a mosque and witnessed blazes all over the place, several people were silent, obviously passed away, and many of them shouting for assistance with wounds and some assisting them to hurry to hospitals, he declared, continuing that he was attempting to locate his family members.



After not managing to find them, he rushed to the hospital and went back as he saw them between the wounded being moved to the area main hospital, he stated.



"I lost my senses when I saw bodies of my cousin lying there, along with his two sons and my other nephew," he continued. "I will never forget those painful scenes because many people lost loved ones like us," he noted, asking for how long they would give up for what.

