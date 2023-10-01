Enjoy Delectable Bakery Delights At Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) D haka : The Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre Hotel introduces a captivating array of artisan bread and bakery selections to tantalise the taste buds of guests and visitors.

From the warm, inviting aroma of freshly baked breads to the sweet allure of delicate pastries, the hotel's bakery section promises an unforgettable culinary experience.

Elevating the art of bread making to new heights, The Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre Hotel presents an exquisite range of artisan breads that celebrate both tradition and innovation.

Crafted by skilled bakers, each loaf tells a story of dedication, passion, and craftsmanship.

Guests can savour the diverse textures and flavours of choices such as Premium Pistachio Brioche Bread, Pistachio Cremieux Crispy Donut and Lemon Meringue Pie, among others.

Additionally, Holiday Inn Hotel's bakery section also presents a captivating range of delectable treats that cater to every palate such as Almond Pillow Cookies, Fudgy Cho-colate Cookies, Cho-colate Chip Oat Cookies, Signature Cookies, and Chef's Special Assorted Cookies, among others.

The artisan breads and bakery delights are now available at the Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre Hotel's restaurant and café.

At the hotel's White Lotus Cafe, guests may enjoy the delightful aroma of great coffee blends, remarkable baking artistry, and a delectable selection of cakes and biscuits.