Thai Visa Application Centre Launched In Chattogram

Dhaka : Following the initiative of Best Bangla Travels and Tours, a Thai Visa Application Centre was inaugurated in Chattogram on September 2.

Dr Shahadat Hossain, BNP Convener of Chattogram cut a ribbon to inaugurate the centre located at K Plaza of Muradpur in Chattogram.

Arshad Hossain Selim, Chairman of Best Bangla Travel and Tours

spoke at the inaguration ceremony of the visa application centre.

Among others, SM Moinul Huda, Proprietor of Best Bangla Travel and Tours, Md Tarikul Islam, General Manager, Umme Saida Jumi, Deputy Manager and Khaza Ali Abed, Asistant Manager from Silkways and Md Moinul Islam, Visa Coordinator, were also present at the inauguration ceremony.