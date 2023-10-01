LA police remove Armenian demonstrators interrupting meeting on Turkish foreign policy

(MENAFN) On Friday, police interfered following a group of Armenians insulted and beat members at a meeting on Turkish foreign policy in Los Angeles, California, in the United States.



After the conference’s opening addresses, a group of 11 Armenian pupils started demonstrating as Turkey’s Ambassador to Washington Hasan Murat Mercan began talking. A different demonstrator insulted Azerbaijan's consul general in Los Angeles, Ramil Gurbanov.



The group's 10-minute demonstration on turkey as well as Azerbaijan was stopped by campus security and police, who took away the group from the site.



During the meeting, demonstrators rallied near the meeting place and attempted to interrupt the conference by annoying them.



Following the conference, Seref Ates, chief of the Yunus Emre Institute, which supports Turkish culture and language overseas, in addition to Turkey’s Los Angeles Religious Services Attaché Ismail Demirezen, as well as Saner Ayar, a manager at a TV production firm, were insulted and assaulted by protestors outside.

