Are You A Cycling Lover? Expo Bike 2023 Will Bring The Latest Trends In This Sport

With the aim of promoting a greater culture of cycle-inclusion in the country; That is to say, that cycling and means of transportation such as the bicycle have greater visibility as generators of physical and mental health among the Costa Rican population, the Metro y Medio Foundation will hold the second edition of Expo Bike 2023.



According to data from the Strava digital platform, the use of bicycles as a means of transportation and for exercise has shown a growing trend in the last five years in Costa Rica.

Specifically, in 2018, 4,500 Costa Rican cyclists were registered on the platform.

By 2020, this number increased to 7,800, a figure that remains stable until now in 2023.



These figures, stated Alejandro López, executive director of the Metro y Medio Foundation and organizer of Expo Bike 2023, show the importance that this sport and means of mobility has taken on in the country.

Because of this, he states, it is increasingly important to develop events that allow citizens to have greater awareness and coexistence with this means of transportation.

“Cycle inclusion is a reality in developed countries since they have incorporated the benefits generated by cycling into their government policies. This both at the level of economic, health and social reactivation. These countries have created legal and infrastructure spaces for cycling to continue developing with greater ease. Precisely, the main objective of Expo Bike 2023 is to make visible all the health, economic and environmental benefits that cycling brings with it,” López mentioned.



He added that Expo Bike 2023 will bring together cycling lovers, industry professionals, manufacturers of bicycles, cycling-related accessories and equipment, as well as the general public.



This Expo will be held next Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8, 2023, at the Old Customs facilities, in San José.

Admission to Expo Bike 2023 will be free.

It is projected that more than 5 thousand people will attend the Expo.

In addition, there will be 100 stands where you can observe the most recent trends around cycling and sustainable mobility.

Those interested in attending either day can obtain their ticket by registering on:



“In these types of events, new developments are usually presented in terms of products, technology, trends and activities related to the world of bicycles.

It can also include competitions, talks, product demos and opportunities for the cycling community to connect and share their passion for cycling,” said López.



As part of the activities of Expo Bike 2023, the Cycling Mobility and Safety Route will be carried out, which will take place on Saturday, October 7 thanks to an agreement with the Municipality of Montes de Oca.

This consists of carrying out a recreational cycling route between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

All categories and types of cycling can participate, since it is an event focused on the enjoyment of the whole family.

For its part, on Sunday, October 8, a competitive training session will take place.

Your departure will be at the Old Customs facilities, you will go to the Orosí Valley, and from there you will return to the Old Customs.



Both activities will be free and likewise, there will be various talks and training for both cyclists and motor vehicle drivers. Some of the topics that will be developed are: Traffic Law 9078 and its impact on cyclists and urban mobility; Law 9660 on Mobility and Cycling Safety; More frequent traffic accidents against cyclists; and a practical workshop on the correct way cyclists should ride in a peloton; in addition to a talk about the main traffic signs that people who travel by bicycle should know. Sustainability issues will also be covered, specifically the recently approved IFRS S1 and S2 standards and how cycling can be an axis in the fight against climate change .



Another novelty is that Expo Bike 2023 will venture into sustainable mobility, through the presence and exhibition of electric bicycles, which will be part of the activity.



Additionally, there will be Food Trucks located on the esplanade of the Old Customs so that visitors have food spaces.

There will also be family activities, and there will be various surprises for the enjoyment of all attendees, such as raffles and royalties from the event sponsors.



“We want to give visibility to cycling and democratize the use of the bicycle as a sustainable means of transportation and catalyst against climate change,” concluded López.