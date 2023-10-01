Leading Hoteliers Attend Airline Of The Year Award Ceremony

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Senior management and representatives from the leading hospitality properties largely attended the Airline of the Year 2023 gala award ceremony held at InterConti-nental Dhaka on September 20. Represen-tatives from various star hotels pose for a photo at the grand stage of the gala award ceremony where the best airlines operating in Bangladesh were awarded in various service categories. The hotel industry senior officials express their best wishes to the winning airlines as aviation and hospitality industries go hand in hand in the growth of the entire travel trade sector.



