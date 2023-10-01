US Congress Approves A Temporary Measure To Keep The Government Open For 45 Days

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The United States House of Representatives approved Saturday a
stopgap measure to fund the federal government for 45 days and
avoid an imminent government shutdown at midnight, Azernews
reports, citing foreign media sources .
The Senate will now have to vote on the bill before midnight to
avoid a closure, which would have serious consequences for the
functioning of the country's government and the economy if it lasts
too long.
The motion was announced Saturday morning by House Speaker Kevin
McCarthy, a Republican, and eventually received a total of 334
votes in favor, 209 from Democratic lawmakers and 125 from
Republicans, who hold a majority in the House.
A total of 91 Republicans voted against the measure, many of
them part of the more radical group of congressmen who are blocking
the approval of the country's budget by demanding greater cuts.
The bill that the House approved on Saturday would keep
government agencies funded through mid-November and maintain
funding for natural disaster relief, but it does not include any
new money for Ukraine or the southern border.
These two were the major points of friction between Democrats
and Republicans, and McCarthy ultimately chose to take them off the
table in order to gain bipartisan support, despite opposition from
the radicals in his party.
At midnight tonight, the government would run out of money, and
most government agencies, museums, and national parks would be
closed, while 1.3 million military personnel and hundreds of
thousands of civil servants would not be paid.
McCarthy tried unsuccessfully Friday to pass a bill that would
have funded the government for another month, through Oct. 31, but
included restrictions on asylum programs and cuts to all but border
security.
Democrats, who oppose these provisions on the border, and
hard-line Republicans, who reject any move to keep the government
operating and follow the instructions of former President Donald
Trump (2017-2021), who urged them this week to resist and provoke
the government shutdown, voted against the bill.
