Elnur Enveroglu
Babayan David Klimovich, born in Khankendi in 1973, held the
“positions” of the so-called "Deputy Chief of the Presidential
Administration, Assistant to the President for Foreign Policy,
Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Assistant to the President for
Special Assignments" of the separatist regime in 2013-2023, during
the 44-day war, as well as during anti-terrorism measures carried
out to restore territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan
and ensuring the safety of the population, was engaged in
instilling nationalism and hatred, and in a criminal conspiracy
with other“leading officials” of the separatist regime,
coordinated the activities of separatist terrorist groups. There is
still much to talk about this and other figures, who used to talk
nonsense sitting in Azerbaijan's Khankendi, relying on the Russian
peacekeepers who never cared about them. So what happened at the
end?
So far, we listened to many rhetorics of Ruben Vardanyan. He
spoke in such a way that it was as if he was completely confident
about something. Although he was a millionaire and received
"support" from various circles, none of this helped him escape from
Lachin border control. Perhaps, when the so-called politician
parachuted into Grabagh, he was so reassured that he did not even
imagine the situation he would find himself in today.
Like Ruben, David Babayan had also anti-Azerbaijani speeches
full of nonsense and pathetic promises to the Armenian society.
They have repeatedly confused the people with such promises and
made the processes that would actually be possible even more
difficult. The so-called elections held on September 9 made it even
more necessary to literally eradicate the separatist elements.
Although they hoped to gain something by using the weapons that
they smuggled illegally and secretly through the Lachin road on
September 19 in the terrorist attacks, all plans were crushed by
the Azerbaijani army. Thus, in only 23 hours and 43 minutes, the
separatist groups in Garabagh surrendered with a white flag.
However, their so-called leaders hoped for help from Armenia and
allegedly relied on the power of weapons provided by India to
increase tension in the South Caucasus. And finally, their hopes
were also in vain.
Currently, according to the investigation and search measures
conducted by the Azerbaijani side, several people involved in
crimes such as Babayan, Vardanyan, Manukyan, and Khachatryan are
waiting for their turn to be arrested. This also applies to a group
of swindlers who live in a revanchist spirit and spew aggression
against Azerbaijan with every breath. Let them not forget that a
group of Armenian students like them had to serve 10 days in prison
for disrespecting the Azerbaijani flag and apologized for their
actions.
Yesterday's assault on the Turkish ambassador and embassy
employees by a group of Armenian revanchists in the United States
shows once again that there will still be a need for a large number
of cells in prisons in Azerbaijan. Hooliganism and physical attacks
on diplomatic representatives will certainly not go unanswered.
Their identity will be established and punishments will be
determined. Because there is only one way - either to put aside
aggression and revanchism and live in peace or otherwise they will
have to feel the iron fist all over the world in all cases.
