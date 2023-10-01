All Key Partners Ready To Support Ukraine Until Its Victory In War Yermak

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are no changes in support for Ukraine, all key partners of Ukraine are determined to support it until victory in this war.

As Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak posted on Telegram , he talked about this during a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian mass media.

"All key partners of Ukraine are determined to support our country until its victory in this war. In particular, the Ukrainian delegation returned from the United States of America with clear confidence that there are no changes in support," Yermak emphasized.

According to him, it was announced during the visit of President Volodymyr Zelensky that the USA would provide a new package of security assistance. There are also very important agreements regarding joint work on the creation of weapons production facilities in Ukraine.

"The country's leadership regularly meets with representatives of the Democratic and Republican parties. Supporting Ukraine is a special priority of the USA. We have made sure that the American society supports us greatly," Yermak noted.

Also, according to him, Ukraine remains in friendly partnership relations with Poland whose citizens warmly welcomed Ukrainians from the first days of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation.

"We continue our work on the implementation of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula. Currently, meetings with foreign diplomats on all 10 points of the Formula are ongoing. Next, the first Global Peace Summit is planned, at which the Peace Formula should be implemented," Yermak stressed.

As reported, the date and place of the Global Peace Summit may be determined at the next meeting at the level of national security advisers to the leaders of the states.

Photo: Telegram, Andriy Yermak