Vistara Wins Best Regional Airline Award

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Indian airline Vistara won the Gold Award for Best Regional Airline at the ShareTrip Monitor Airline of the Year 2023 at the gala award ceremony "Airline of the Year-2023" held at InterContinent-al Dhaka on September 20.

Morgan Dsouza, Overseas Manager and Shahed Moinuddin, Sales Manager from Vistara received the Gold award for the Best Regional Airline category on behalf of their organisation.



This is the first time the comparatively new entrant to the Bangladesh's aviation market Vistara was recognised at the Airline of the Year awards.

Vistara is operating regular flights from Dhaka to Delhi and Mumbai, connecting travellers to the airline's extensive network of onward destinations.

The airline is among the biggest airlines in India, serving over 34 destinations with a fleet of Airbus A320neo, Airbus A321neo and Boeing 787-9 aircraft.