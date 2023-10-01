NOVOAIR Bags Four Awards Including Gold For Best On-Time Performance

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : NOVOAIR won the Gold Award in "Best On-time Performance" category at ShareTrip Airline of the Year 2023 gala award ceremony held at InterContinen-tal Dhaka on September 20.

The airline also won Silver Awards in Best Domestic Airline, Most Customer Friendly Airline (Domestic) and Best In-flight Service (Domestic) categories respectively.

Mesbah-ul Islam, Head of Marketing and Sales of NOVOAIR received the awards at the gala award night.

Speaking on the occasion, Mesbah-ul Islam said, "This recognition will encourage us in our future endeavours. NOVOAIR is committed to provide the passengers with the highest level of service since its inception. The airline has earned passengers trust for safe air travel and on-time flight operation."

NOVOAIR currently operates daily flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Saidpur, Jashore, Sylhet, Rajshahi and Kolkata.