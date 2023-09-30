Esim Technology To Be Tested By Mobile Operators In Egypt Soon

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian mobile operators are preparing to launch a trial run of the electronic SIM card (eSIM) technology, which allows customers to activate a data package from their service providers without using a physical SIM card. The trial run is expected to start within three weeks, after resolving some legal issues in the contracts between the foreign company supplying the eSIM chip, the National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA), and the mobile operators.

This was revealed by sources in the mobile sector, who spoke to Daily News Egypt. They said that the contracts are currently under final review and will be signed soon, followed by the trial run.

An eSIM is a digital SIM card that is embedded inside the phone or the smart device. It can store multiple data profiles from different networks, and the user can switch between them easily. The user can also install eight or more eSIMs in their iPhones and use one number, all at the same time.

The eSIM technology offers several advantages, such as saving space, reducing costs, enhancing security, and facilitating international roaming. However, it also poses some challenges, such as compatibility, regulation, and customer service.

The media reported in September last year that the NTRA was negotiating with four international technology companies to develop the eSIM technology in Egypt for mobile phones, including the French iMedia.