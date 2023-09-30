Ranil Assures To Protect Rights Of Children And Elderly

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has assured to protect the rights of children and the elderly in Sri Lanka.

In a message to mark World Children's Day and Elder's Day, the President said that Sri Lanka is facing its most challenging period.

He said the Government has taken steps to protect the rights of children and the elderly.

The President also said that steps are being taken to build a better future for children in Sri Lanka.