Palestinians Observe General Strike In Jerusalem-Area Village In Mourning Of Palestinian Killed By Israel

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Jerusalem/PNN/

Palestinians in the town of al-Eizariya, east of the occupied city of Jerusalem, Monday observed a general strike in mourning of a Palestinian resident killed by Israeli forces yesterday in Jericho.

All shops, schools and other institutions were closed in mourning of the Israeli killing of Barakat Moussa Odeh, 49.

Odeh succumbed to the wounds he sustained from Israeli gunfire near the Nabi Moussa junction, south of Jericho.

A few clips published on social media platforms document the moment Israeli soldiers shot Odeh at point-blank.

Israeli forces claimed that Odeh rammed his car into the soldiers, injuring five of them.