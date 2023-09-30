Crown Prince Attends Third Jordan Camel Race Festival Closing Ceremony

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Thursday attended the closing ceremony of the third Jordan Camel Racing and Nabataean Poetry Festival, held at Sheikh Zayed Racetrack in the Disi region, in the Kingdom's south.

Crown Prince Hussein watched the final two laps of the race, honoured the winners, and presented prizes to the top three winners in the Nabataean poetry competition, according to a Royal Court statement.

A number of officials, diplomats and guests from Arab countries attended the festival.



