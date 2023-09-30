Memorial Service Held For Former PM Abdulsalam Majali

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A memorial service was held on Saturday for former prime minister Abdulsalam Majali at the Culture Palace. The event was attended by HH Prince Mired, the chief chamberlain, HH Princess Dina Mired, Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi and several former prime ministers and ministers, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Speakers at the event paid tribute to Majali's contributions in various positions, and his prominent role in building the Kingdom's health and educational institutions, where he was the first military doctor at the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, until he assumed office as prime minister during the reign of His Majesty the late King Hussein.



