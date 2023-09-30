Jordanian Delegation Attends Vatican Ceremony Appointing New Cardinals

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Foreign Ministry Secretary-General for Diplomatic and Expatriates Affairs Majed Qatarneh on Saturday participated in a ceremony to create new cardinals at the Vatican. During the ceremony, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, was named a cardinal and member of the College of Cardinals by Pope Francis.

The Kingdom's invitation to this ceremony highlights the importance of the Hashemite Custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, and its main role in safeguarding the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem, according to a ministry statement. It is the first time a pope has assigned a cardinal for the Holy Land, the statement added.



