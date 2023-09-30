Upcoming Week Of Moves Against Mining Contract

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
The United People's Alliance for Life, the National Alliance of the Organized People (Anadepo), and the Single National Union of Construction and Similar Industry Workers (Suntracs) announced several pressure measures that they will be exerting in rejection of the mining contract,
despite the fact that its discussion was suspended reports TVN.
Among the measures that the groups will take are:
Monday, October 2 a march called by Anadepo
Tuesday, October 3 , a total closure during the day in different points nationwide.
Thursday, October 5 , a complaint against Minera Panamá will be filed at the Attorney General's Office.
