Exciting New Season Of One On One With Courtney Starks Set To Debut On Amazon Fire And Roku TV

Courtney is the host and executive producer of the show, 'One On One With Courtney Starks'.

Fans of the popular 30-minute talk show, "One On One With Courtney Starks," are eagerly anticipating the premiere of its highly-anticipated sixth season.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Fans of the popular 30-minute talk show, "One On One With Courtney Starks," are eagerly anticipating the premiere of its highly-anticipated sixth season. Scheduled to air on Friday, October 13, this season promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with a star-studded lineup of guests set to make appearances.

Among the notable guests slated for season 6 are TV Host/Actor Mike Hill, Comedian/Actress Nicole Travolta, former St. Lunatics rap member turned solo artist Murphy Lee, and legendary actor Frankie Faison. These are just a few of the many exciting names that viewers can expect to see on the show.

Hosted by Brooklyn, New York native Courtney Starks, "One On One With Courtney Starks" is known for its engaging conversations with people who are making a difference in the world, as well as its in-depth interviews with celebrities about their journey to success.

The previous season of the show, season 5, featured guest appearances by Swagger star Isaiah Hill, cast members from BET+'s "Average Joe" including Tammy Townsend and Ashley Olivia Fisher, as well as cast members from the Mary J Blige 2-part documentary "Real Love" and "Strength of a Woman." These previous seasons have garnered a dedicated following, and season 6 promises to continue this trend with its exciting guest lineup.

Fans can catch "One On One With Courtney Starks" airing weekly on Amazon Fire and Roku TV at 8:00pm Eastern Time. This talk show is a must-watch for anyone interested in hearing inspirational stories and getting a glimpse into the lives of influential figures.

Be sure to mark your calendars and tune in to the season 6 premiere of "One On One With Courtney Starks" on Friday, October 13. It's bound to be an unforgettable season filled with insightful conversations and unforgettable moments.

