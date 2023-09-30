'We Welcome Everyone Here', Glasgow Gurdwara Condemns 'Disorderly Behavior' Of Stopping Indian Envoy

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Glasgow Gurdwara strongly condemned the incident where Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Vikram Doraiswami was stopped from attending a planned interaction at the religious site on Saturday.

“Disorderly behavior”, the Scotland Gurdwara termed the incident, saying that it is open to people from all communities and backgrounds, ANI reported.

In an official statement, Glasgow Gurdwara Guru Granth Sahib Sikh Sabha said,“An incident occurred on 29 September 2023 at Glasgow Gurdwara where the Indian High Commissioner was on a personal visit, facilitated by a member of Scottish Parliament.”\"Certain unknown individuals from outside the Glasgow area attempted to disrupt this visit, following which the visiting party decided to leave the premises,” the statement read.

It further said that the“unruly individuals” continued to disturb the congregation, adding that the Scotland Police has taken cognizance of the matter, as per ANI reports.

“Glasgow Gurdwara strongly condemns such disorderly behavior to disrupt the peaceful proceedings of a Sikh place of worship. The Gurdwara is open to people from all communities and backgrounds, and we welcome everyone openly as per our principles of faith,” the statement added.Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami was prevented from entering the Glasgow gurdwara on Albert Drive in Scotland by an alleged pro-Khalistani activist.In the purported video posted on the Instagram channel of 'Sikh Youth UK', a man -- reportedly a pro-Khalistani activist -- blocked Doraiswami from entering the Glasgow gurdwara located on Albert Drive.As per the video, there is an ongoing ban on Indian officials coming to their Gurdwara in their official capacity. So a Sikh young man could be seen confronting Doraiswami and removing him from the Gurdwara premises.The incident took place amid the diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.Following this, the Indian government has raised the issue with the United Kingdom foreign office and the police.

(With ANI inputs)

