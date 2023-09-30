National Coffee Day 2023: 7 Types Of Coffee Found In India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India is known for its diverse and rich coffee culture. Here are seven coffee varieties found in India.

7 types of Coffee found in India

Arabica beans are grown in the states of Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, particularly in regions like Coorg and Wayanad.



Robusta coffee is the second most widely cultivated coffee in India, primarily grown in Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.



Chikmagalur, located in Karnataka, is known for producing high-quality Arabica coffee.



Coorg, also known as Kodagu, in Karnataka, is famous for both Arabica and Robusta coffee.



This unique coffee comes from the Malabar Coast of Karnataka and Kerala. The coffee beans are exposed to monsoon winds and heavy rainfall.



Grown in the Mysore region of Karnataka, MNEB coffee is a premium Arabica variety. It is known for its large, bold beans and mild, well-balanced flavour.

In Arunachal Pradesh, coffee is grown at higher elevations, which contributes to a unique flavor profile.