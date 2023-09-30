Oil Settles Lower but Ends Quarter up 28% on Tight Global Supply

(MENAFN- The Al-Attiyah Foundation) Oil prices settled 1% lower on Friday due to macroeconomic concerns and profit taking, but rose about 30% in the quarter as OPEC+ production cuts squeezed global crude supply. Front-month Brent November futures dropped 7 cents to $95.31 per barrel, up about 28% in the third quarter. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) settled down 92 cents to $90.97, up 29% in the quarter. With oil futures inching closer to $100 a barrel, many investors took profits on the rally given ongoing macroeconomic concerns. Oil and gas activity in three U.S. energy producing states has been rising with the latest jump in prices. In July, U.S. crude production grew to its highest since November 2019, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. The U.S. oil rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by five to 502 in the week to Sept. 29, the lowest since February 2022, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in its closely followed report on Friday. The OPEC+ ministerial panel meeting is scheduled for Oct. 4, and there is a reduced likelihood of supply cuts by Saudi Arabia. The supply cuts announced by OPEC+ are expected to dominate oil prices for the remainder of this year.



Asia LNG Rises on Increasing Demand, Europe Supply Worries



Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices rose for a third week, gaining $1 to a seven-month high, amid increased demand in Asia and supply concerns in Europe. The average LNG price for November delivery into north-east Asia rose to $15 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), up from $14 the previous week, industry sources estimated. Concerns have shifted back towards Russian political risk. As gasoline and diesel exports have been curbed, there is some concern that similar measures could spread to other commodity classes. Additionally, more tendering activities in the market put upward pressure on Asian prices, while Japanese buyers should enter the market soon. Japan's industry ministry said LNG inventories by major electricity utilities will likely increase towards the peak winter demand season, after falling to their lowest since early 2021 on the back of a long and hot summer. In Europe, gas prices rose to multi-week highs at the start of the week after an extension to Norwegian maintenance outages. Prices eased as some maintenance outages ended, though there were revisions in the maintenance schedule for October. Dutch TTF gas price ended the week 4% down.



