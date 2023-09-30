“The Alexandrian” Stars Have a Heartwarming Celebration for Director Khaled Youssef’s Birthday On Set.

(MENAFN- Global Advertising) The cast and crew of the film “The Alexandrian” celebrated the 59th birthday of director Khaled Youssef, which was last Friday, including a number of friends, Jehan Ashkanani, Minister Plenipotentiary of the State of Kuwait for the League of Arab States, the poet Jamal Bakhit, the journalist Suheir Gouda, and the journalist Wael Al-Samri. The celebration was held inside the movie’s set in the media production city’s plazas.

The International artist Shalimar Sharbatly, director Khaled Youssef’s wife, was keen to attend the birthday celebration, the celebration was also attended by a number of the film’s heroes and makers, including the actor Ahmed Al-Awadi, the actress Zina, the actor Bayoumi Fouad, and the actor Issam El-Sakka.

The great director Khaled Youssef appeared in the pictures with the actor Ahmed Al-Awadi and the actress Zeina, and he said: “It is fortunate that I celebrated my birthday amidst the joyous atmosphere of Birth of the Prophet, peace be upon him, and on the filming location of the film The Alexandrian.”

He continued: “If you were asked about the most beloved places in which I always hope to celebrate my birthday, I will say without hesitation, the filming location. The place where a group of creatives gather to present a work of art that will remain steadfast in the face of time if they make it well, and the life cycle of the birth and death of art does not apply to it. A birth without death.”

The international artist, Shalimar Sharbatly, congratulated her husband, “Happy New Year, my dear. Happy Birthday, the sweetest Khaled in the world.” She wished her husband and the crew success in the new film, and she was also keen to participate in filming one of the film’s scenes.

The movie "The Alexandrian"

The film “The Alexandrian” was written by Osama Anwar Okasha and directed by Khaled Youssef, and starring is Hussein Fahmy, Zeina, Bayoumi Fouad, Salah Abdullah, Mahmoud Hafez, Khaled Sarhan, Intisar, Muhammad Radwan, Mahmoud Al-Laithi and a number of other actors. The film is under general production supervision by Ahmed Afifi and Abdullah Akram, the cinematography is by Sameh Selim, decor by Ahmed Abbas, clothes by Monia Fath al-Bab, artistic producer Sabri Al-Sammak and editing by Amr Akef.

The Alexandrian returns the great director Khaled Youssef to the cinema after an absence of 5 years since the showing of the movie “Karma” in 2018. It was written by Khaled Youssef and starred Amr Saad, Zeina, Ghada Abdel Razek, Khaled Al-Sawy, Majed Al-Masry, Wafa Amer, Magdy Kamel, the late Dalal Abdel Al-Aziz, Ihab Fahmy, Mustafa Darwish, Sarah Al-Tunisi, Omar Zahran and a large number of stars.

The Director Khaled Youssef shared with his fans pictures from the celebration and many pictures from inside the Alexandrian location through his accounts on social media including Instagram.





