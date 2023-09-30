New Partnerships, Featuring Wild Birds BK, Bring Djs To Brooklyn Art Haus

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brooklyn Art Haus is partnering with new and established musical venues and creators to bring a new party to Williamsburg weekends.

- The InfatuationBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, September 30, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Expanding upon the expansive lineup of shows already running, Brooklyn Art Haus is introducing dance and DJ weekends.In partnership with established and new musical acts, Brooklyn Art Haus is excited to bring a new nightlife destination to Williamsburg. In its first iteration, Brooklyn Art Haus will be working with Wild Birds, a music venue known for producing high quality and diverse range of performances and a fun, exciting atmosphere.A preview show took place with Yasser Tejeda, a guitarist, composer and producer from the Dominican Republic and Dirtyfinger, a NYC based DJ. The night featured live projection mapping to enhance the experience, giving attendees an immersive experience. This type of holistic event will be carried forward in shows moving forward, alongside other experiential elements.Yalla! Party Project will be performing on September 30th. Yalla! Party Project is an Arts collective centering QSWANA and their besties. Their emblematic monthly dance party features international and local DJs spinning a variety of world dance music and diasporic sounds spotlighting Arabic pop, South Asian, Afro, Baile Funk and diverse global grooves honoring the healing power of intentional spaces and the communities behind them. Tickets are on sale here .A full schedule of performances and events for July and August 2023 can be found here.More About Wild Birds:Julian Klepper was the founder and co-owner of one of Brooklyn's most beloved music venues, Wild Birds. As a music venue and eatery, Wild Birds spotlighted global music, with each day of the week featuring a different theme, from groove base music, rocksteady, jazz, swing, blues, too cumbia and raggae as well as a fusion of these genres. Wild Birds soon became known as a musician's music venue and attracted some of the most talented musicians in NYC to play there when not on tour. Julian created a residency program at Wild Birds for the most popular and renowned musicians who performed there, locking in their loyalty while also building a loyal audience.More about Julian Klepper:Prior to opening up Wild Birds, Julian spent 10 years making film and teaching art at the Lincoln center, TriBeCa's Film Institute, Truce, a part of the Harlem Children Zone, among other leading community arts education foundations/institutions in NYC. He is well versed in arts education and policy, community outreach and youth enrichment activities through the arts. He has created (as well as collaborated on developing) a number of curricula for teaching film and video editing. Julian is a graduate of the University of Rochester and Allderdice high school.

