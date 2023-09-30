GATHERING OF ANGELS' OCT. 10 MEETING FEATURES FOUR INVESTABLE COMPANIES FROM CANADA & U.S.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gathering of Angels has operated nationally for 25 years in cities like Santa Fe, Atlanta, Charlotte, Wahington DC, Dallas, Houston, Scottsdale, Los Angeles, San Francisco and now Las Vegas.

Tarby Bryant, GOA Founder

The Gathering of Angels meets on October 10 from 4:30pm to 7pm at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's Innovation Center.

CHATTANOOGA, TN, USA, September 30, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Gathering of Angels, an angel investor network for high growth and scalable start-ups, meets again on October 10 from 4:30pm to 7pm at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's Innovation Center with four investable companies presenting to an in-person and Zoom audience of qualified investors who have registered at gatheringofangels .com. The Center is located in UTC's Mapp Building at 410 East 8th St in Chattanooga, TN.According to Tarby Bryant, founder and chairman of GOA, the presenters include:.Orion Biotechnology Inc, an Ottawa, Canada-based company founded in 2017 that claims to be the only company with a validated platform for drug discovery with a novel drug modality dealing with rare diseases and previously undrugged GPCRs. GPCRs are involved in many diseases with some 34 percent of all Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs targeting 108 members of this family. Orion claims drug discovery speeds of only six months and has a scientific board led by a Novel Prize Laureate..Clear Health Pass is based in New York City, NY offering a novel at-home-sample collection of saliva and fecal-based health diagnostic testing for humans and pets. The company claims to bring affordable, convenient, and reliable diagnostic testing without having to leave home or disrupting busy schedules. The company addresses issues of misdiagnosing, comfort, underlying conditions, and time with detection of diseases such as cardiac, neurological conditions and diabetes..Miqron Air of Austin, TX is a company committed to improving indoor air quality and helping people live and breathe better using a new filtration technology developed by the University of Houston to capture and instantly eliminate any virus or bacteria along with other harmful air pollutants such as allergens and molds in a single pass without heating the ambient air. The company claims the system is ideal for various settings including schools, healthcare facilities, office buildings, hotels, restaurants, mass transit, places of worship and residential homes..Blue Dot Global Technologies, based in Birmingham, AL, offers video conferencing with maximum security, dependability and reliability, the company says. Its platform is in Beta and will enter the highly competitive arena with Zoom, Google Meets and Microsoft Teams with a technology edge and seasoned management team with start-up experience. Blue Dot claims that its platform is hack proof with a dedicated server offering customers scalability, profitability and flexibility.About Gathering of AngelsOperating nationally in cities like Atlanta, Santa Fe, Las Vegas, Charlotte, Washington DC, Dallas, Houston, Scottsdale, Los Angeles and San Francisco, the GOA has facilitated more than 450 capital fundings ranging from $20,000 to $12.5 million. Recent GOA fundings have included investments ranging from $25,000 to $400,000.GOA was founded in Santa Fe, NM in 1996 by Tarby Bryant, a long-time angel investor and aggregator of venture capital. Bryant is a recognized speaker on angel investing and is the author of"Entrepreneurs Guide to Raising Capital from Angel Investors." He is former Chairman of the National Automobile Association and is a former CEO of Invest Atlanta.For more information, to register with GOA as an Angel investor, or to be considered as a potential monthly GOA presenter, contact Bryant at 404-606-2193, by email at or register at .

