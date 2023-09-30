Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Kuwait handball team booked a berth; by a hair's breadth, at the semi-finals in the 19th Asian Games currently held in China, beating South Korea 25-24.

KUWAIT - Kuwait's Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Eban said the Kuwaiti athletes made outstanding achievements at the 19th Asian Games.

WASHINGTON - The US House of Representatives passed a bill to secure funds necessary for keeping the government operational for 45 days.

NEW DELHI - At least eight people were killed and dozens of others were injured after a bus fell into a gorge in South Indian state of Tamil Nadu. (end) ibi