Russia To Conscript 130,000 Soldiers This Fall

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, September 30 (Petra) -- The Kremlin announced Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had signed a decree regarding the conscription season in the 2023 fall for 130,000 conscripts.The Russian Presidency stated, "Recruitment procedures for military service are being carried out for citizens between the ages of 18 and 27 who are not part of the reserve forces, with several 130,000 conscripts."The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed earlier that the recruits would not be sent to participate in special military operation missions in Ukraine.