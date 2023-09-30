South Korea, USAID To Deliver $5M In Fertilizer To Support Ukraine's Agriculture

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Republic of Korea and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have announced their partnership to deliver $5 million in fertilizer to support Ukraine's agricultural sector.

The relevant statement was made on the website of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Republic of Korea announced their partnership to support Ukraine's agricultural sector through the Agriculture Resilience Initiative-Ukraine (AGRI-Ukraine),” the report states.

The joint initiative provides for the delivery of $5 million in fertilizer donated by the Republic of Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to“support Ukrainian farmers and complement agricultural supplies already contributed by USAID”.

A reminder that, in July 2023, USAID Administrator Samantha Power traveled to Odesa and announced an additional $250 million in USAID support for AGRI-Ukraine, bringing the USAID contribution to $350 million, while also mobilizing an additional $250 million for the Initiative from fellow donors, the private sector, international institutions and foundations.