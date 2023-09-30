US House Of Representatives Passes Bill To Avoid Gov't Shutdown

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- The US House of Representatives passed Saturday a bill to secure funds necessary for keeping the government operational for 45 days.

The legislation was passed with 335 in favor and 91 against only a few hours before the start of the government shutdown.

The Republican stopgap measure was supported by all Democratic lawmakers except only one. It now headed to the Senate for vote.

The Senate has until midnight to pass legislation to keep the government funded or risk their first government shutdown in over four years on Sunday.

On Thursday, the White House warned that "extreme House Republicans are playing partisan games with peoples' lives and marching our country toward a government shutdown that would have damaging impacts across the country - including delaying long-term disaster recovery and undermining preparedness in communities across the country". (end)

