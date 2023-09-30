VK Transport Sdn Bhd New Brand Identity To Promote Growth And Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VK Transport launched its rebranding of commercial bonded trucks and side curtains in Malaysia.

PUCHONG, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, September 30, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Marking a significant milestone in its shared sustainability journey, VK Transport & Logistics launched its rebranding of commercial bonded trucks and side curtains in Malaysia. With the new launch of rebranding, our new commercial transportation service offers integrated transportation services from pickup to ultimate delivery. The delivery of our clients will also be traced utilizing GPS technology through our tracking platform.VK Transport also introduced a new brand campaign with a new identity logo and website, , that reflects the company's culture transformation and a reformulated strategy that is completely focused on the future of commercial road transportation in Klang Valley and Malaysia. The updated visual identity of Vk Transport reflects the company's dedication to innovation as well as its role in enabling a better future for all of its customers.The introduction of this new service offers our customers a more environmentally friendly option that can help speed up the delivery process of road transportation, in addition to providing an effective countermeasure for their business continuity strategy during disruptions in sea and road transportation. We want to improve connections between manufacturers, the automobile industry, and others particularly involved in B2B road transactions in Malaysia, where the need for transportation is likely to increase. VK Transport was founded by Kuppan and later was succeeded by Homanath Kuppan.Homanath Kuppan, the Founder, Director, and CEO of VK Transport & Logistics, says: VK Transport & Logistics has ambitious sustainability goals. To succeed, we need to collaborate with the right manufacturers across industry disciplines, and this is an excellent example where we, with our new branding and services, will improve the distribution and supply chain of transportation, an important part of the reliable transformation.'We are excited to embark on the new journey in close collaboration with all of our customers. With our strong partnership, our commercial bonded truck was a natural next step to developing our business, as we share the joint target of improving distribution through road transportation.Our goal is to establish ourselves as the top supply chain logistics provider in Malaysia by utilizing innovation, service excellence, and intelligence to foster long-term commercial and societal success. We will continue to offer the best supply chain logistics services as a commercial road transport partner who helps our clients experience sustainable growth.

