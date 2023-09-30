Los Angeles Police Forced To Remove Armenian Protestors Disrupting Conference On Türkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Police on Friday intervened after a group of Armenians verbally
and physically assaulted participants at a conference on Turkish
foreign policy in Los Angeles, California, in the US, Azernews reports.
Following the event's opening speeches, a group of 11 Armenian
students began protesting when Türkiye's Ambassador to Washington
Hasan Murat Mercan started speaking. Another protester verbally
abused Ramil Gurbanov, Azerbaijan's consul general in Los
Angeles.
The group's 10-minute protest against Türkiye and Azerbaijan was
put to an end by campus security and police, who removed the group
from the venue.
Throughout the conference, protesters gathered outside and tried
to disrupt the program by making noise.
After the meeting, Seref Ates, head of the Yunus Emre Institute–
which promotes Turkish culture and language abroad – as well as
Türkiye's Los Angeles Religious Services Attaché Ismail Demirezen,
and Saner Ayar, an executive at TV production company 03, were
physically and verbally attacked by demonstrators outside.
The event was also attended by Wilson Center Middle East Program
head and former US Ambassador to Türkiye James Jeffrey, Yunus Emre
Institute US Director Gokhan Coskun, and several others who spoke
at the conference.
