S & P Revises Türkiye's Outlook From 'Negative' To 'Stable'

revised Türkiye's outlook from "negative" to "stable" and affirmed
its credit rating at B on Friday, Azernews reports.
The stable outlook reflects "balanced risks" on Türkiye's
creditworthiness after a return to orthodox monetary policy
settings as the Central Bank raises interest rates.
"In an effort to disinflate and de-dollarize the economy, the
Central Bank, under new leadership, has raised the key one-week
repo rate by 21.5 percentage points since June, to 30%. To offset
fiscal deterioration, the Treasury has introduced indirect taxes,"
the global rating agency said in a statement.
"We believe that by 2026, absent renewed political uncertainty,
the new team can rebalance Turkiye's economy away from external
debt-financed consumption and toward more balanced external and
fiscal accounts, as well as more acceptable levels of inflation.
Risks to this adjustment - both political and economic - are
balanced," it said.
The agency said it could revise Türkiye's outlook to positive if
the "effectiveness and independence of monetary and financial
sector policies improved while Turkiye's balance-of-payments
position strengthened, particularly the CBRT's (Central Bank's) net
foreign currency reserves."
It also forecast Türkiye's GDP growth to decelerate to 3.5%,
before weakening to 2.3% in 2024.
