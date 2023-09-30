Iran Could Replace SWIFT With BRICS Pay After Joining Bloc

(MENAFN- AzerNews) With Iran's membership in the BRICS, it will be possible for the
country to use the group's "BRICS Pay" electronic banking
communication system instead of the SWIFT system, the Iranian
parliament speaker says, Azernews reports.
The activation of an electronic banking communication system to
replace SWIFT is one of the important measures taken by the BRICS
group, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in Parliment's open
session.
Iran would be a member of BRICS from the beginning of January
2024, he said, adding that Iran has a great opportunity to work
with big countries.
Saying that 30% of Iran's transactions are done with China,
Russia, India, and South Africa, he stressed the need to take
advantage of this opportunity.
The "BRICS Pay" system is the exact replacement of SWIFT, and
BRICS member countries and other countries can use this interbank
electronic system, he clarified.
BRICS PAY is a digital payments platform that is being jointly
developed by the member countries of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia,
India, China, and South Africa) economic bloc. BRICS PAY aims to
enable digital payments between different countries in the BRICS
PLUS format, allowing businesses and consumers to securely and
seamlessly make and receive payments in their local currency.
The platform is designed to reduce the cost and complexity of
international payments, while also providing a secure and reliable
way to pay for goods and services.
