Azerbaijan, Russia Discuss Prospects For Cooperation In Environmental Protection

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar
Babayev has met with Special Representative of the President of the
Russian Federation on climate issues Ruslan Edelgeriyev, Azernews reports.
The meeting focused on current directions of cooperation between
the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation in the field
of environmental protection, and prospects of cooperation.
