Azerbaijan Army's Serviceman Dies As Result Of Sniper Fire From Armenian Territory

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At noon on September 30, the Armenian armed forces units from
the positions in the direction of the Zarkand settlement of the
Basarkechar region using sniper rifles opened fire on the
Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Ashaghi
Ayrim settlement of the Kalbajar district, Azernews reports with reference to the Ministry of
Defence.
As a result of sniper fire, serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army
Orujov Vusal Kheybali became Shehid (Martyr).
The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures.
The leadership of the Defense Ministry expresses deepest
condolences to the relatives of the Shehid (Martyr).
Recall that the criminal case has been initiated, following the
death of a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army as a result of a shot
by an Armenian sniper.
May Allah rest the soul of the Shehid in peace!
