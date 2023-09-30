Azerbaijani MFA Despises Attack By Armenian Radical Groups On Conference Participants In US

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has despised the attack by
Armenian radical groups on conference participants in the US, Azernews reports.
“We strongly condemn the attack by Armenian radical groups on
the participants of the Turkish Public Diplomacy conference, which
was jointly organized on September 29, 2023 in Los Angeles by the
Annenberg Faculty of Communication and Journalism of the University
of Southern California and the Yunus Emre Institute. The fact that
such steps are the embodiment of the policy of ethnic hatred and
intolerance of Armenia, undertaken against Azerbaijan, as well as
against the fraternal Türkiye and its citizens, during the almost
30-year Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories, during the
44-day Patriotic War, as well as during the latest local
anti-terrorist measures, acquire an intense and systematic
character, is a serious source of threat.
Such aggressive attacks by radical representatives of the
Armenian diaspora, who were unable to digest the failure of
Armenia's slander campaign against Azerbaijan, as well as the
collapse of the illegal regime created in the region, are criminal
acts and the perpetrators of them should be punished.
The behavior of radical Armenian groups as exemplified by this
attack, which includes elements of racial discrimination,
incitement to hatred and violence, must be strongly condemned by
the wider international community, and relevant government
authorities must take appropriate steps to prevent such actions,”
the statement said.
Recall that police intervened after a group of Armenians
verbally and physically assaulted participants at a conference on
Turkish foreign policy in Los Angeles, California, in the US.
Following the event's opening speeches, a group of 11 Armenian
students began protesting when Türkiye's Ambassador to Washington
Hasan Murat Mercan started speaking. Another protester verbally
abused Ramil Gurbanov, Azerbaijan's consul general in Los Angeles.
The group's 10-minute protest against Türkiye and Azerbaijan was
put to an end by campus security and police, who removed the group
from the venue. Throughout the conference, protesters gathered
outside and tried to disrupt the program by making noise.
