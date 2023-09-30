Border Guards Destroy Russian Platoon Strongpoint

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The artillery units of the Steel Border [Stalevyi Kordon] assault brigade have struck Russia's platoon strongpoint, inflicting losses on the enemy.

The relevant video was posted by the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The occupiers' loss statistics has increased: the artillery units of the Steel Border [assault brigade] hit a Russian platoon strongpoint with several well-aimed strikes,” the report states.

A reminder that, since February 24, 2022, Ukraine's Defense Forces have eliminated about 278,130 Russian troops and destroyed thousands of enemy military equipment units.

Video:

Ukrainian State Border Guard Service