Border Guards Destroy Russian Platoon Strongpoint

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The artillery units of the Steel Border [Stalevyi Kordon] assault brigade have struck Russia's platoon strongpoint, inflicting losses on the enemy.
The relevant video was posted by the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The occupiers' loss statistics has increased: the artillery units of the Steel Border [assault brigade] hit a Russian platoon strongpoint with several well-aimed strikes,” the report states.
A reminder that, since February 24, 2022, Ukraine's Defense Forces have eliminated about 278,130 Russian troops and destroyed thousands of enemy military equipment units.
Video:
Ukrainian State Border Guard Service
MENAFN30092023000193011044ID1107169698
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.