EU High Representative Borrell Paying Surprise Visit To Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has arrived in Odesa on an unannounced visit today.

The relevant statement was made by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Odesa is a beautiful historic city. It should be in the headlines for its vibrant culture and spirit. Instead, it marks the news as frequent target of Putin's war. The EU supports the stabilisation of sites impacted by Russia's barbarically destruction,” Borrell wrote.

He mentioned that a year had passed since Russia's illegal annexation of the certain areas of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions

“Ukraine has every right to defend itself against the Russian aggression and regain full control of its territory,” Borrell stressed.

In his words, the EU stands with Ukraine for as long as it takes.