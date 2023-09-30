Head Of State Praises Efficiency Of Tavria Grouping's Warriors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed gratitude to Ukrainian warriors from the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, who are fighting in the southeastern direction.

The relevant statement was made by the Head of State on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Every success on the frontlines is first and foremost the result of the strength and courage of our defenders. Their daily struggle, fortitude, and morale prove that the Ukrainian flag will be everywhere it should rightfully be,” Zelensky wrote.

The President of Ukraine mentioned that the Tavria grouping's warriors are fighting in the southeast to liberate the temporarily occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions and make preparations for the de-occupation of Crimea.

“We appreciate everything they do to protect our country and our people. I thank them all for their efficiency! Glory to everyone who is fighting for Ukraine!” Zelensky emphasized.

A reminder that, on October 1, 2023, as Ukraine will mark Day of Defenders for the first time, the entire country will observe a minute of silence to honor the memory of the fallen warriors.