Stoltenberg: We All Have Much To Learn From Ukraine's Defense Industry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO member countries should learn from Ukraine how to introduce innovations in the defense industry at lightning speed.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this in a video address to the first International Defense Industries Forum, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Throughout the war, the resourcefulness of the Ukrainian defense industry has been remarkable. Relocating sensitive sites to more secure parts of the country. Launching production of new equipment and spare parts in record time. And adopting new NATO standards in the heat of a battle. From drones to de-mining, Ukraine has innovated at lightning speed. So we all have much to learn from Ukraine," he said.

Weapons for Ukraine are way to peace - Stoltenberg

Stoltenberg added that since Russia's full-scale invasion last year, many Allies have significantly depleted their stocks in order to support Ukraine, but now they need to ramp up production both to meet Ukraine's needs and to ensure their own deterrence and defense. To this end, NATO conducts joint procurement and is ready to work more closely with the European Union to incentivize greater production in the future.

Stoltenberg also noted that NATO is committed to helping Ukraine modernize its defense industrial sector and its procurement mechanisms, which will help to ensure the smoothest, most efficient and transparent processes possible and ensure that Ukraine continues to move forward to full interoperability with NATO.