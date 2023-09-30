War Update: 24 Combat Clashes Recorded Across Front Line On Saturday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces successfully repelled attacks by Russian troops in the Avdiivka, Marinka and Zaporizhzhia sectors, with 24 combat engagements recorded across the front line on Saturday, September 30.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in an evening update published on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine's defense forces continue an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector, offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut sector, inflicting losses in personnel and equipment on invading troops and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line," the report reads.

Throughout the day, Ukrainian aircraft launched 14 strikes on concentrations of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment and eight strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems. Units of the Ukrainian rocket forces hit six anti-aircraft missile systems and nine artillery pieces.

Instead, the enemy launched eight missile strikes, 71 airstrikes and 17 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

On the night of September 29 to 30, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 40 Shahed drones, with 30 of them shot down by Ukrainian air defenses.