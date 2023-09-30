Russians Launch Airstrike On Kostiantynivka, Two Adults And A Child Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces in Donetsk region launched an airstrike on Kostiantynivka, injuring two adults and a child.

The Prosecutor General's Office said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, pre-trial investigations as part of criminal proceedings have been launched over the facts of violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on September 30, the Russian army once again shelled peaceful settlements of Donetsk region. Around 16:00, the invaders launched an airstrike on Kostiantynivka, according to preliminary data, using KAB-500.

Russian attacks damage houses, industrial and infrastructure facilities inregion

The affected area included the territory of a transport company and a residential building, where at that time two children were walking on the street. One of them, a 13-year-old boy, received an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the head.

According to preliminary data, two women, aged 43 and 54, were injured by Russian artillery attacks in the villages of Lastochkine, Pokrovsk district, and Novoukrainka, Volnovakha district. Both were in their homes at the time of the shelling, and have been taken to the hospital.

Among the destroyed and damaged facilities are more than two dozen private and apartment residential buildings, farm buildings, company's premises, cars and power lines.

As reported by Ukrinform, seven people were injured in Russian shelling of Donetsk region in the past day.