Azerbaijani Military Personnel Completes Bayraktar AKINCI Course


9/30/2023 3:10:21 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. A group of Azerbaijani Armed Forces personnel completed the“AKINCI unmanned aerial vehicle control course” organized by Baykar in Türkiye, Trend reports, citing Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye.

It was noted that the military personnel have mastered the skills to control the Bayraktar AKINCI assault unmanned aerial vehicle.

