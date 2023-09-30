Azerbaijani Military Personnel Completes Bayraktar AKINCI Course

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. A group of
Azerbaijani Armed Forces personnel completed the“AKINCI unmanned
aerial vehicle control course” organized by Baykar in Türkiye,
Trend reports,
citing Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye.
It was noted that the military personnel have mastered the
skills to control the Bayraktar AKINCI assault unmanned aerial
vehicle.
MENAFN30092023000187011040ID1107169686
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.